Karan Deol is the son of actor and politician Sunny Deol.
Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol shares new look, uncle Bobby Deol loves it, see here

Actor Karan Deol, son of actor and politician Sunny Deol, shared a new photo of his in a new look. See it here.
ANI | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 08:03 PM IST

Actor Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut last year with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, on Friday shared a new look of his. And loving it was his uncle Bobby Deol.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Deol posted a picture of himself showcasing his new look. He captioned the post as "New look, new beginnings! #Just #NewLook".

Karan Deol made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.
Bobby Deol, his uncle, dropped a bunch of emojis to show his appreciation.

The actor will reported be seen in a new film called Velley. Talking about getting back to shoot life, Karan said, "The lockdown was tough for all of us but it's important to slowly, safely restart. I am excited and looking forward to getting back to shoot life. Working on something really different this time with a young enthusiastic team, can't wait to share details soon."

The upcoming film will be directed by Deven Munja, who has earlier helmed movies like Chalte Chalte and Om Shanti Om. The movie will follow the story of three friends.

(With ANI inputs)

