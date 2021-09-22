Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant a question 'more difficult than the 7 crore one', watch his reaction

Watch a humorous exchange between KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan and contestant Pranshu Tripathi, who was stumped by a question Amitabh spontaneously threw at him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan leaves contestant Pranshu Tripathi stumped on KBC 13.

In a new promo video for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan stumped contestant Pranshu Tripathi with a question that he said was even more difficult than anything he could be asked for 7 crore. 

The video began with Pranshu, who will attempt to answer the 1 crore question in an upcoming episode, showing off a picture of cricketer Rohit Sharma, which he carries in his wallet. Amitabh Bachchan joked that Pranshu, despite having a girlfriend, doesn't carry her picture. 

Asked how he met the woman, Anamika, Pranshu said in Hindi, “We met in college. She's beautiful, and I'm average.” Amitabh played along and asked him to choose between her and Rohit Sharma, and Pranshu said, “Now that's an even more difficult question than the one for 7 crore, and you haven't even given me a lifeline!” Amitabh burst out laughing.

RELATED STORIES

This season has had one ‘crorepati’ already, the teacher Himani Bundela. On Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Himani Bundela won 1 crore after she answered a question on Noor Inayat Khan. She also attempted the 7 crore jackpot question but decided to quit as she was unsure of the correct answer. 

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan asks producer to ‘stop the show’ as contestant flirts with him, watch

Amitabh, who has hosted all but one season of the popular game show since its inception in 2000, returned to host season 13 recently. KBC 13 has also featured celebrity guests such as Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan, Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh, and in the upcoming episode on Friday, will host actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty.

The show was also involved in a controversy, after a Twitter user claimed that it fielded an incorrect question, but creative producer Siddhartha Basu shot down the claims.

kaun banega crorepati kaun banega crorepati 13 amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati kbc amitabh bachchan
