KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blushes as contestant’s mother says her name is Jaya, tells her ‘sundar naam hai’

Amitabh Bachchan blushed during his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 when he realised that a contestant’s mother’s name was Jaya.

On the Children’s Day special episode of KBC 13, Krishiv Khandelwal won the fastest finger first contest and reached the hot seat. Amitabh first introduced him and said, “He was born in Indore and has been living in Mumbai for some time now.” He then added, “Let me now introduce your companions - your father and mother.”

Krishiv’s father said his name was Piyush Khandelwal and the 11-year-old’s mother told Amitabh that her name was Jaya Khandelwal. “Jaya ji? Sundar naam hai, Jaya (Jaya? That is a beautiful name),” the KBC 13 host said as he blushed and started clapping.

Before they started the quiz, Krishiv revealed that he has 33 medals and is curious to explore science for the sake of humanity.

Last month, Amitabh Bachchan was reminded of his love story on the show when a contestant opened up on his own marriage. As the contestant talked about his arranged marriage, Amitabh said, “Dekhiye, humko toh maalum nahi hai arranged marriage hota kya hai. Kyunki…nahi main (See, I don't know what an arranged marriage is. Because I)…,” he blushed even as he could not finish his sentence. After a few moments, he added, “Kya hai sir, anubhav se baat kar rahe hain hum (The thing is that I am speaking from experience).”

Amitabh Bachchan has been married to Jaya Bachchan for 48 years now. Both Amitabh and Jaya worked in Bollywood films before their wedding. They first met on sets of Guddi, in 1971. They got married on June 3, 1973, when his father did not allow them to go on a holiday together unless they got married.

Amitabh and Jaya have featured together in films such as Silsila, Abhiman, Mili and Sholay. More recently, they were seen together in R Balki’s 2016 film Ki and Ka that starred Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

