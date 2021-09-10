KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blushes as fan blows kisses at him, jokes his marriage will be in trouble

On Thursday night’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan got a lot of attention from one of his female fans in the audience. He blushed as she blew kisses at him and joked that his marriage would be in trouble. He is married to Jaya Bachchan and they have two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.

The conversation took place during a break after contestant Kalpana Datta correctly answered the ₹12,50,000 question. Addressing the woman in the audience, Amitabh jokingly said, “Madam, dekhiye, main aapko bata doon sahi sahi baat. Humara vyavahik jeevan mein bohot badi adchan ho gayi aap. Itne saare aapne kisses bhej diye, kya batayein aapko (Let me tell you one thing. You are going to cause a big problem in my marital life. You sent me so many flying kisses).”

Kaun Banega Crorepati returned to the small screen with a new season last month. This time around, special ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episodes have been introduced, which will see celebrities on the hot seat. This week’s star contestants are Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan.

In a promo from an upcoming episode of KBC 13, Amitabh got mock-offended as Farah called vegetarian biryani a hoax. As he teased her for not feeding him her famous biryani, she replied, “Sir dekho aap vegetarian ho aur humare ghar mein vegetarian biryani jaisi koi cheez banti hi nahi hai (Sir look, you are a vegetarian and at our house, we do not serve any such thing as a veg biryani).”

Amitabh asked Farah if she thinks there is no such thing as a vegetarian biryani, to which she replied that it is called ‘vegetable pulav’. He then jokingly took umbrage at the comments and told the KBC 13 team, “Ae gaadi mangwao mujhe jaana hai yahan se (bring my car around, I need to leave this place).”