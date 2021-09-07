KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai help Aaradhya with online classes

Kalpana Singh, the principal of a school in Gwalior, was the latest contestant to make it to the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. She talked to host Amitabh Bachchan about the challenges of online classes, and he opened up about his granddaughter, Aaradhya, who is also adjusting to the new normal.

Amitabh said that Aaradhya’s parents, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, are there to help her out as she attends her online classes. “Humare ghar mein bhi bachchi hai jo online shiksha prapt kar rahi hai. Din bhar lage rehte hai aur mata-pita dono wahaan sahyogi ban ke rehte hai, kaise computer chalaya jaaye, kya PPT karna hai, saara kuch sandesh dete rehte hai (Even I have a little one at home attending online classes. She is busy all day and even her parents help her out with how to use a computer and with the PowerPoint presentations etc).”

“Kai baar toh humne dekha koi yoga class ho toh actually yoga kar rahi hai wahaan computer ke saamne. Bada ascharya hota hai. Ek-aadh baar main bhi gaya hoon jab inki class chal rahi hoti hai Aaradhya ki. Bohot achcha ek vaatavaran banta hai (Sometimes, I have seen her in the middle of yoga class, doing yoga in front of the computer screen. I was surprised. I was there for a few classes of Aaradhya’s and the environment is great),” he added.

In 2019, at a press conference for Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh talked about how Aishwarya and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda play the game at home and answer questions. He said that his wife, Jaya Bachchan, leaves everything else to watch the show. He also said that Aaradhya watches the show as well.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 also features celebrity guests every Friday. The first celebrity guests on the show were former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will feature in the upcoming episode.