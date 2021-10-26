Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan cracks up as contestant gives Nana Patekar’s Ek Machhar line a Kaun Banega Crorepati twist
tv

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan cracks up as contestant gives Nana Patekar’s Ek Machhar line a Kaun Banega Crorepati twist

A contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 left Amitabh Bachchan in splits after he mimicked Nana Patekar. Watch the video here. 
Amitabh Bachchan laughed as a KBC 13 contestant mimicked Nana Patekar.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 05:24 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Amitabh Bachchan was in splits after a Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant mimicked Nana Patekar. The participant also improvised Nana's famous Ek Machhar line to describe the journey of a contestant trying to win the jackpot in KBC 13. 

In a promo, shared by Sony TV on social media, a contestant named Aditya informed Amitabh that there was a time when he would often watch movies in theatres. He added that there are a few films that he has watched over 10 times and memorised their lines. 

When Amitabh asked him to present a sample, Aditya channelled Nana Patekar and enacted what he felt Nana would do if he was on the hot seat. Aditya first recreated his laugh and even placed his hand behind his head, similar to Nana's style, leaving Amitabh in splits. 

Aditya then gave a KBC twist to the Nana's Machhar lines. “Ek mushkil sawaal. Ek mushkil sawaal, saare lifeline khatam kar deta hai. Pehle SMS karo, fir offline audition, fir online audition, aur fir yaha hot seat par baith jao. Itni mushkil se ek insaan aata hai, fastest finger first kar ke, aur ek mushkil sawaal pe aake atak jaata hai. Kyunki ek mushkil sawaal, saare lifeline khatam kar deta hai (One difficult question exhausts all lifelines. First, one must SMS, give offline and online auditions, then sit on the hot seat. With great difficulty, one clears the fastest finger first round to reach the hot seat. But it all comes to a standstill when a tough question is asked and all lifelines are over),” he said. 

RELATED STORIES

Amitabh applauded for him, adding, “Waah, kya baat hai.” 

 

The original lines featured in Yeshwant. Directed by Anil Mattoo, the film was released in 1997 and also starred Madhoo. 

Also read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘koi bachayega humko’ as contestant won’t stop talking about marital problems, watch

For 12 seasons now, Amitabh has been hosting KBC. He had taken a break from the quiz show in season three, when Shah Rukh Khan filled his shoes, but returned in the following season and has been the host ever since. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati kaun banega crorepati kaun banega crorepati 13 kbc nana patekar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jasmin Bhasin reveals her reaction to other women flirting with Aly Goni, watch

5

Andaz Apna Apna to Daman: Raveena Tandon's top 5 films

Shehnaaz’s Itni Sundar meme gets new twist by Archana's Miss Braganza. Watch

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra lifts Tejasswi in his arms as she falls sick
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP