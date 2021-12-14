Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan hits a six off Harbhajan Singh's ball, Irfan Pathan says 'pitai hone waali hai'

Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan will be seen in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 this week. A new promo shows the duo playing cricket with Amitabh Bachchan.
Published on Dec 14, 2021 07:05 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 is set to host a number of stars in its finale week. Last week, a promo had confirmed that Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Disha Parmar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and Maniesh Paul would be appearing on the show. Now, a new teaser has revealed that cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan will also appear on the show. 

The new promo shows KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan sharing memorable moments with each set of the guests. Amitabh is also seen playing cricket with the duo on the KBC stage. 

Harbajan is handed a soft ball to bowl at Amitabh, who is prepared to face it with a bat. Irfan turns commentator and teases Harbhajan by telling that Amitabh is going to beat him. “Harbhajan Singh ke haath mein gend, badi pitai hone waali hai Amitabh Bachchan ke haath se (Harbhajan Singh has the ball and will be defeated in the hands of Amitabh Bachchan),” he says, leaving Harbhajan stumped. 

As the former Indian bowler throws the ball, Amitabh hits a six. “Yay! Six runs!" announces Amitabh before joining the duo for rejoicing. They also break into an impromptu bhangra session. 

Besides playing cricket, the new promo also shows Amitabh rapping with Badshah. Amitabh also revisits Gulabo Sitabo days with Ayushmann, recreating a scene from their movie. He also makes rotis with the television stars and is seen moved by Neha sings Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein. The new promo also confirms that Badhaai Ho stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao will also be among the guests of the finale week. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 began in August this year. Through the season, every Friday, Amitabh hosted a list of celebrities who played the show for a charity of their choice. During the season, the show also marked its 1000th episode.   Amitabh emotionally revealed dearth of work made him take up the show in 2000. 

