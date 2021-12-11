On KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan says Jaya Bachchan doesn't stop him for partying: ‘Khud chali jaati hain’

In this week's Shaandaar Shukravaar (Friday Special) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah visited as guests. During the episode, the actors asked questions to show host Amitabh Bachchan about his wife Jaya Bachchan.

At one point in the show, the cast was given an opportunity to ask questions to Amitabh. At that time, Ambika Ranjankar, who plays the role of Mrs. Hathi, asked him, “Kya Jaya ji bargaining karti hain? (Does Jaya Bachchan bargain?)” To which, Amitabh replied, "Kaunsi aisi mahila hai jo bargaining nahi karti hai (Is there a women who doesn't bargain)?

A promo clip from the show was shared by Sony Entertainment on Instagram. One person commented on the video, “Koi bhi mahila ho. Kahein ki bhi ho. Bargaining na kare toh aisa ho he nahi sakta :P I wonder Neeta Ambani bhi krti hongi (Every woman bargains. It's not possible for women to not bargain. I wonder if Neeta Ambani also does that)."

Later on, actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who plays the role of Mrs. Sodhi asked Amitabh if Jaya stops him from partying. In response to this, Amitabh said, "Bilkul nahi rokti (She doesn't stop me) Kyuki vo khud chali jati hai party sharty karne (Because she herself goes for partying)."

During the show, producer Asit Kumarr Modi and actor Shyam Pathak, who plays Popatlak in the show, played the game and won ₹10,000. After them, actors Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhat, who play Jethalal and Bapuji came to the hot seat and won ₹3.2 lakh question.

After Jethalal and Bapuji, actors Mandar Chandwadkar and Shailesh Lodha who play the characters of Atamaram Tukaram Bhide and Taarak Mehta, took over the hot seat. The duo won ₹12.5 lakh.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered in 2008 and has been running for 13 years. Actors Tanuj Mahashabde, Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt and others have been associated with the show since the beginning.