Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast reaches KBC, Amitabh Bachchan says ‘hey bhagwan’ as Dilip Joshi shares seating plan

Amitabh Bachchan has been occassionally hosting celebrity guests on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will now be playing the game with TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah's Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Bapuji (Amit Bhatt), Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) and creator Asit Kumar Modi. The rest of the cast members will be a part of the audience.

The promo of the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode shows the entire cast of Taarak Mehta arriving on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. As they all surround Amitabh, the actor looks startled and says, “aap log 21 jan hain (you are 21 in number)."

Sensing his query, Dilip Joshi shares his floor plan to get all of them seated on the sets. He says, “Kya karenge, 2 to udhar baedh jayenge, baki neeche pangat laga denge (what we will do is, 2 will take the hot seat, rest of them will sit in a horizontal line on the floor).” Amitabh reacts, “Hey bhagwan (O god).”

The promo also shares a glimpse of another segment in which Patrakaar Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) and show creator Asit Kumar Modi take the hot seat. Popatlal asks Amitabh if he can help him find a life partner. Sharing his qualities, he says, "aata goondta hu first class, aur lockdown me jhadu poncha (I can knead dough, and did cleaning in lockdown)." An impressed Amitabh praises him, "Ai shaabash (excellent)."

Another segment shows Dilip Joshi and his Bapuji on the hot seat when Amitabh announces an ad break. Dilip gets up and brings a cart loaded with several delicacies, leaving Amitabh amused. The entire cast is also seen performing Garba on the show.

Sony shared the promo of the episode that will be telecasted on December 10. It went with the caption, “#KBC ke gyaandaar manch ko banane aur bhi zyaada mazedaar, aa rahe hain #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah ke kalakaar! Zaroor dekhiyega inn masti bhare aur pyaarein palon ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, 10th Dec, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par (The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast is coming to add fun to the platform of wisdom Kaun Banega Crorepati. Don't miss their fun and lovely moments on KBC).”