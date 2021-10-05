Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan laughs as Riteish Deshmukh gives romantic twist to Kaalia line, watch
tv

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan laughs as Riteish Deshmukh gives romantic twist to Kaalia line, watch

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. 
By HT Entertainment Desk

Riteish Deshmukh gave a few of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic lines a romantic twist in a new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He and his wife Genelia Deshmukh will appear as the special guests on the Shandaar Shukravaar episode this week. 

In the promo, shared on Sony Television's social media platforms, Riteish went down on one knee and dedicated lines from the film Kabhi Kabhie to Genelia as Amitabh Bachchan watched. He then gave a twist ti Kaalia's famous line, ‘Hum jahan khade hote hain…’ 

“Mere liye, jahaan tum khadi ho jaati ho, line wahin se shuru hoti hai (For me, the queue starts from where you stand),” Riteish said, leaving Genelia blushing. “How cute,” she replied. He also gave his own version of Shahenshah's 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai' line. 

Riteish said, “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare pati lagte hai, lekin naam hai Genelia sa naura (I am your husband, but my name is Genelia's husband),” leaving everyone in splits. Amitabh also cheered and said, “Waah waah.” 

The new promo arrived shortly after Riteish revealed he was identified as 'Genelia's husband' when he visited Bengaluru for a Celebrity Cricket League match. Speaking to Arbaaz Khan on the talk show Pinch, Riteish said he overheard two staff members referring to him as ‘Genelia’s husband’. Riteish said, “Here, I am Genelia’s husband. In Maharashtra, she is Riteish’s wife.” 

Also read: Watch Riteish Deshmukh jump in as troll calls Genelia D’Souza ‘vulgar aunty’: ‘Inka naam kya tha?’

Meanwhile, as a part of the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode, Amitabh has hosted several celebrities including actor-director duo Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, actors Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty, former cricketers Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly, and Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh. 

kbc kaun banega crorepati 13 amitabh bachchan riteish deshmukh genelia d'souza
