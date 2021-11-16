KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan left confused as children bombard him with questions, says 'Itne chant hai'. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was confused after children on the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 set bombarded him with questions. In a new promo from the show, shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Amitabh was seen talking to the children seated to play the fastest finger first segment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh Bachchan said to them, "Khel ka pehla period, classes aapki chal rahi hai na? Isliye khel ka pehla period ab shuru hone wala hai (The first period of the game, classes are going on? So the first period of the game will now start). Fastest finger first, ready? Koi agar doubt hain kisi ke mann mein kuch kehna chahta hai? (Anyone has a doubt, anyone wants to say anything)?"

Soon, many children raised their hands. Amitabh said, “Sabhi bolna chahte hai? (Everyone wants to ask?) Okay, ladies first.” Amitabh, with a puzzled expression, listened to each question. One of the girls asked what would happen if all of them gave wrong answers to the questions. Amitabh replied, "Hot seat pe koi nahi ayega (No one will come to the hot seat)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked if he also prepares before the fastest finger first segment, Amitabh was left speechless. More and more questions continued to be thrown at Amitabh and the actor couldn't help be show his puzzled and confused expressions.

After the volley of questions ended, Amitabh said, "Itne hoshiyaar hain yeh bacche, itne chant hai, itne smart hai. Aajkal k jo generation hai unbelievable hai (These kids are so intelligent, cunning, smart. Today's generation is unbelievable)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the children's special episode, Amitabh was dressed in casuals. He wore a white turtleneck sweater under a navy blue jacket paired with dark-coloured pants and shoes.

Also Read | KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘poll khol dega’ as kid stumps him with questions on Aaradhya, ‘pitaai’ in childhood

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in Goodbye. He is also a part of Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has Mayday, Jhund and The Intern remake in the pipeline.