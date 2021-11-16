KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘poll khol dega’ as kid stumps him with questions on Aaradhya, ‘pitaai’ in childhood

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is celebrating Students' Special week and host Amitabh Bachchan will quiz young children. In the latest promo for an upcoming episode, a kid can be seen asking Amitabh funny questions related to his childhood and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On Monday, Sony Entertainment Television dropped a promo from the upcoming episode of the game show. The video was captioned, “The entire nation wants to know the answers to the questions! This time, AB sir will be on the hot seat as our little prodigies ask him the most whacky and creative questions possible! Watch this and many more adorable moments on our #StudentsWeekSpecial on #KaunBanegaCrorepati.”

In the video, a kid named Aradhay, asked Amitabh many questions in Hindi, such as, “Sir, your height is so tall, so do you clean all the fans in the house?”, “When you go to Aaradhya’s annual day function, do people watch the show or look at you?”, “When you were young and did not study, did your mother also beat you up?” Shocked by these questions, Amitabh said, “Yeh bohot guni aadmi hai, bhaiyya, yeh humara poll khol dega (He is a very talented man, he will expose me)."

In an earlier promo shared by the channel, one kid, who aspired to become a technopreneur, said, “I want to innovate for humanity.” Another girl wanted to be the ‘next Aryabhatta’.

Read More: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan reacts after fan asks him if he has a say in front of Jaya Bachchan

For this special week, Amitabh changed his look. He was seen wearing street-style hoodies, jackets and sports shoes. In these special episodes, the amount won by the kids will be saved as points and the winning points can be utilised by the kids after they turn 18 years old.

In this season of KBC, there have been three crorepatis so far – Himani Bundela, Geeta Singh Gour and Sahil Ahirwar. This season has also featured celebrity appearances by Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon, Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty, Farah Khan-Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif, among others.