Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan, reminded of Jaya, surrenders; says ‘no more questions’ as Rani Mukerji talks of fiery Bengalis
tv

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan, reminded of Jaya, surrenders; says ‘no more questions’ as Rani Mukerji talks of fiery Bengalis

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: A new promo showed Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast - Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.
Amitabh Bachchan surrendered and said ‘no more questions’ as Rani Mukerji said every Bengali has a Goddess Kali within.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:36 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast - Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh - will join Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. A promo for the special episode was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Wednesday morning.

Siddhant paid homage to Amitabh with a special rap, calling him ‘sabke baap (everyone’s father)’, a reference to his iconic line from Shahenshah. Rani then entered the stage with Saif and complained that they were locked in a room by Siddhant and Sharvari.

Rani and Saif did a slow dance to the title track of Hum Tum. Amitabh then played a game with them. He asked, “Kisko sabse zyada gussa aata hai (Who gets angry more)?” Rani held up a placard with her face on it and said, “Har Bengali ke andar ek Kali toh hai chhupi hui (Every Bengali has a Goddess Kali within them somewhere).”

Amitabh seemed to be reminded of his wife, Jaya Bachchan, as he surrendered and said, “No more questions,” after a few seconds of silence. Jaya, whose maiden name is Jaya Bhaduri, is Bengali too. On previous occasions, Amitabh has called himself ‘Banglar jamaibabu (the son-in-law of Bengal)’.

RELATED STORIES

Incidentally, Amitabh featured in the original Bunty Aur Babli (2005) as Joint Commissioner of Police Dashrath Singh, who eventually apprehends the con couple. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, played Bunty in the original film.

Also see | KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blushes as contestant’s mother says her name is Jaya, tells her ‘sundar naam hai’

Bunty Aur Babli 2 takes off a few years from where the first part ended. Rakesh aka Bunty (Saif) and Vimmi aka Babli (Rani) are leading normal lives with their 10-year-old son. They return to the con game after a younger couple starts committing copycat crimes in their name.

Directed by Varun V Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, Bunty Aur Babli 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. The film is slated for a theatrical release this Friday (November 19).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kaun banega crorepati 13 amitabh bachchan rani mukerji
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ankita dances at her bachelorette party, gets piggyback ride from Rashami. Watch

5

Amitabh Bachchan dances with kids, shares candid photos from KBC 13 sets

Injured Srishty lifted up the stairs to reach Ankita’s bachelorette party. Watch

Shraddha Arya asks groom to lift her up, tells friends ‘be jealous’ 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP