Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reunites contestant with dad who wouldn't speak with her
tv

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reunites contestant with dad who wouldn't speak with her

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan made a contestant speak with her father, who refused to talk to her after her love marriage.
Amitabh Bachchan played peacemaker between a contestant and her father.
Published on Oct 19, 2021 09:36 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

On Monday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, Amitabh Bachchan played peacemaker between a contestant and her father. Bhagyashree Tayade of Jalgaon, Maharashtra told Amitabh how her father refused to speak with her after her love marriage. 

When Amitabh asked her about it Bhagyashree added that her father had not even met her newborn daughter. He then asked her to look into the camera and deliver a message for her father, who might be watching the show. With tears in her eyes, Bhagyashree apologised to her father but did not reveal what he was miffed about.

RELATED STORIES

Amitabh then surprised her, saying that her father was on the line. He made them talk to each other over a phone call. Bhagyashree's father said that while things weren't well between the two, his good wishes are with her. He also shared his greetings for her husband and told her to play the game without tension and with a calm mind.

Bhagyashree, overwhelmed by it all, said that only an appearance on KBC could have fixed her relationship with her father. The show was so important for her that she appeared for the personal interview while nine months pregnant.

On the show, Bhagyashree won 12.5 lakh. She could not answer the question for 25 lakh and chose to quit the show.

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan tells aspiring IAS officer ‘pakadiyega mat’, watch his reply

Amitabh has returned to host the show for the 12th time. He has hosted all seasons of the show except the third, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan. 

Apart from KBC, Amitabh has been busy working on Mayday, Jhund, Good Bye, Brahmastra, and The Intern remake. In Mayday, with be seen with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. In Good Bye, he plays Neena Gupta's husband, while in Brahmastra, he has a special role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. He took over Rishi Kapoor's role in The Intern after his death last year. The film is a remake of the Hollywood hit starring Anne Hathaway and Robert DeNiro.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Juhi Chawla shocked as sister-in-law Madhoo reveals unknown fact about herself

5

Rajkummar, Kriti arrive on sets of Kapil Sharma Show, Shilpa stuns in red dress

Aishwarya Sakhuja: My family is at peace with me stepping out now, being fully vaccinated

Ayesha reacts as fan says he wants to sit in her lap: ‘Aaja, pata lag jayega’
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP