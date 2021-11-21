KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘I'm not playing with you’ after 9-year-old contestant mimics him, watch

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to play with school children on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. A new promo of an upcoming episode shows nine-year-old contestant Arunodai Sharma mimicking Amitabh Bachchan's way of asking questions on KBC.

In the video, Arunodai is seen talking like Amitabh Bachchan and how he reacts when a contestant answers a question on the show. He says, “Agar aapne B kia hota to aap galat hote, agar aapne D kiya hota to bhi aap galat hote. Lekin agar aapne C kia hota, sssseeeeee… ye kya kardia manyavar aapne! (If you had selected B then it would have been wrong, if you had picked D then also it would've been wrong, if you selected C… what did you do!)”

An amused Amitabh reacted, "Main nahi khel raha aapke sath bhaisab (I'm not playing with you)". Arunodai again said, “Aise na boliye sir. Fastest finger first se lekar yaha tak ka mera safar toh waste (don't say like this sir, my journey from fastest finger first will go to waste),” leaving the show host in splits.

Sony shared the promo on social media with the caption, #KBC13 ke manch par Arunodai Sharma ne ki AB sir ki nakal, jise dekhne ke baad aa gayi sabhi ke chehre par hassi! Iss funny moment ko zaroor dekhiyega (On KBC, Arunodai Sharma mimicked AB, which made everyone laugh) #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #StudentsSpecialWeek mein, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. #SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @amitabhbachchan."

The promos featuring Arunodai have been gaining a lot of attention for the way he talks. In another promo, he was seen telling Amitabh that the show might come to an end but he will never run out of topics to talk about. When Amitabh asked him what he wants to become, he said that his choices change as and when he watches different shows on television. He said that after watching TV show Adalat, he feels like becoming a judge and when he watches a show featuring businessmen, he feels like becoming one.