Amitabh Bachchan imitates fiery Goddess Kali within Jaya Bachchan on KBC 13, Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji laugh. Watch

Sony Entertainment Television shared a new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 showing Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh were also a part of the episode. They came to promote Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Amitabh played a game called ‘Poll Khol Ke Bol’ with Saif and Rani. They were given placards with each other’s faces on it and had to answer a bunch of questions. When asked who was more likely to forget names, Rani quickly held up the placard with her own face on it.

“Sometimes I forget whether I have brushed in the morning or no,” Rani said. Amitabh asked, “You forgot to brush in the morning?” Even as she said ‘not today’, he told her, “Thank God there is social distancing. Keep away from me, will you?”

Amitabh then asked which of the two has a more fiery temper. Rani chose herself yet again and said, “Har Bengali ke andar ek Kali toh hai chhupi hui. Aapko toh pata hoga, uncle (Every Bengali has a Goddess Kali within them somewhere. You must be knowing, uncle).”

Amitabh, whose wife Jaya Bachchan is Bengali too, was silent for a few seconds. “Humne dekha nahi hai (I haven’t seen it),” he said, before sticking his tongue out and imitating the Goddess Kali within her. +

Amitabh also asked Siddhant and Sharvari how Saif and Rani were doing on the hot seat. “Bohot hard,” Siddhant said, explaining that it means ‘great’. Amitabh was fascinated by the Mumbaiyya language and asked to be taught a few words.

Sharvari taught Amitabh ‘chhava (dapper)’, while Siddhant said that Rani was looking ‘daanv (stunning)’. Siddhant then talked about ‘sumdi mein kumdi (doing something in secret)’ and Amitabh tried his hand at the lingo too: “Arre, aye bantai! Mereko sumdi mein kumdi le jaa kar ke bohot hard word sikhana (Brother, teach me some great words in secret).”