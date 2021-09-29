KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says nurse who took care of his dad refused to work for his mother. Here's why

Actor Amitabh Bachchan remembered his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13. He revealed that a nurse, who took care of his father, refused to nurse anyone else after his death. This week, KBC will pay tribute to the doctors and nurses.

In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Savita Bhati as a contestant. She works as a senior nursing superintendent from Jodhpur and Amitabh shared how nurses have withdrawal symptoms with the patients.

According to India Today, Amitabh said that he had assigned a nurse for his late father when he was unwell and she looked after him 24x7. However, after his father died, the nurse was shaken and she refused to look after any other patient. Amitabh said, “Seeing her dedication, we called her again when my mother got ill. But she turned us down saying she wouldn’t be able to take care of anyone else. I don’t even know if she left her nursing job.”

While Amitabh was interacting with Savita, her husband revealed informed Amitabh that although she is a nurse, she is scared of injections. Amitabh revealed that his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is also scared of injections and runs around the entire house when asked to take one. He added that, unlike his daughter, he doesn't fear injections nor feels anything.

Savita was accompanied by her husband on the show and said her husband manages the house while she works at the hospital. A video, shared by Sony Entertainment Television, gave a glimpse of her life. Savita wants to gift her daughter a mobile phone with the money she wins on the game show. Amitabh also spoke to Savita's daughter via a video call.

The episode came to an end before she could answer the 13th question worth ₹25 lakh. Viewers will see her attempting the ₹1 crore in the next episode.