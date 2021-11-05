KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says 'phasa diya' as he struggles to dance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Katrina Kaif

Ahead of the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Friday special episode featuring Sooryavanshi's Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty, a new promo has been released. In it Katrina is seen teaching KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan the steps to Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song had originally featured in Mohra and featured Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. In 2019, Akshay had confirmed that the song was being recreated for Sooryavanshi. In the new clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television on social media, director Rohit Shetty requested Amitabh Bachchan to dance on the song with Katrina Kaif.

Amitabh was visibly nervous and asked Katrina to first dance by herself. She recreated the hook step of the song and then requested Amitabh to join her. As she taught him the moves, Amitabh seemed confused.

At one point, Katrina told him the choreography required him to face his left side. However, Amitabh asked Katrina, who was standing on his right, if he could just look at her. “Aapko nahi dekh sakta main? (Can't I just look at you?)” he asked, leaving her giggling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once Katrina was done teaching him, the music began playing when Amitabh quickly turned towards Akshay and Rohit and said, “Phasa diya, Sir (You've put me in a spot).” While Amitabh tried to follow Katrina's lead. he couldn't keep up and finally surrendered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip also featured a short video for Rohit Shetty. Two stuntmen, who have worked with Rohit, praised the director for his work. One of them revealed that during the making of one of the films, his hand caught fire and was severely damaged. While he lost work, Rohit ensured the stuntman had sufficient funds to sustain.

Another stuntman praised Rohit for always ensuring that adequate safety measures are taken to prevent any kind of injuries to the staff performing the stunts. The video messages left Rohit emotional while Amitabh gave the director a standing ovation.

Also read: When Amitabh Bachchan burnt his hand on Diwali, hid it in pocket during shoots

Rohit, Akshay and Katrina will be promoting their Diwali release Sooryavanshi on the quiz show. The film was released on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}