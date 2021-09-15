KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan steps into delivery person's shoes, brings him a meal. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan turned a delivery person in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 for contestant Akash Waghmare. In a new video shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Amitabh fulfilled the contestant's wish to have food delivered to him.

The video started with Amitabh Bachchan saying, "Koi bhi chunauti itni badi nahi hoti ki woh humare umeed ko chota kar sake aur koi bhi umeed itni choti nahi hoti ki uske saamne jeevan ki chunauti jo hai woh badi lagne lage. Is baat ka jeeta jaagta pramaan hume mila hai Akash Waghmareji ke roop mein (There is no challenge that can lessen our hope and there is no hope that can look small in front of any challenge in life. Akash Waghmare is an example of that)."

Amitabh then introduced Akash Waghmare, informing the audience that he works as a food delivery executive. The video continued giving a peek of Akash's life as he speaks about how he studies part-time to achieve his goals.

Next, Amitabh said, "Inki iccha hai ki kaash ek din aesa bhi aaye ki koi delivery personnel inke ghar unka manpasand bhojan jo hai woh deliver karne aaye. Isliye aaj bhaisahab main aapko batana chahta hoon ki ek delivery personnel inke liye yeh kaam karega. Aaj ka dinner inhe deliver karenge (He wishes that someday delivery personnel will deliver him his favourite food. So I want to tell you that a delivery person will do this for him. I will deliver his dinner today)."

Amid cheers and applause from the audience, Amitabh got up from his seat and delivered a brown paper bag to Akash who stood in front of him. Akash said, "Bhaisahab, hum hai delivery personnel aur aaj ka bhojan yeh raha aapke liye (I am the delivery personnel and this is your meal for today)." Receiving the package, Akash replied, "Sir dhanya ho gaye hum (Sir, I am ever grateful)."

The clip ended with Amitabh Bachchan asking him the 13th question for ₹250,000.