When Shah Rukh Khan said he wanted to be KBC host till he was 60: ‘I don’t see anyone else’. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, who briefly hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, once said that he saw himself being a part of the show till he was 60 years old. Currently, Amitabh Bachchan hosts the 13th season of the game show.

Amitabh made his television debut with KBC in 2000. However, after hosting two seasons, he declined an offer to return in the third season and Shah Rukh was brought in. However, Shah Rukh ended up hosting only one season and Amitabh resumed hosting duties from season four.

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2007, Shah Rukh was asked during the rapid-fire round to name someone else that he could see as the host of KBC. “I don’t know. See, before the last host sort of gave up the place, he was 60. So, I don’t know, till I am 60, I don’t see anyone else. Post that, anyone. Would you like to take over?” he asked Karan Johar.

Farah Khan intervened, “He won’t know any of the answers.” Shah Rukh jokingly said that Karan would not even know any of the questions. +

As Karan admitted that his general knowledge was ‘rather weak’, Shah Rukh teased, “You will be the first host that we will give four choices in the questions to ask.” Karan said that he has all the answers when it comes to ‘who is dating whom’, and Farah suggested a ‘Bollywood KBC’, which Shah Rukh called a good idea. “Some people can tick all four choices. Who were you dating before this? All four,” she joked.

Also see: Kaun Banega Crorepati producer Siddhartha Basu reacts as viewer claims ‘wrong question and answer’ were shown

KBC 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm and is also available online on SonyLiv and JioTV. Every Friday, the show features celebrity guests, and the upcoming episode will feature Olympians Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh.