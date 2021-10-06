Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan takes psychological test, gets unexpected result. Watch

A new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, introduced contestant Rashmi Kadam. A former volleyball player, she currently works as an assistant professor of psychology in Pune.

The teaser also featured KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan taking the Rorschach test but he got a rather unexpected result. As a part of the Rorschach test, subjects are shown different inkblots and their perceptions are then recorded and analysed. The results give an insight into their cognition and personality.

When shown an inkblot, Amitabh could see spiders, a cockroach, a seahorse and chicken legs in it. He then asked Rashmi to analyse his answers. She laughed at the mention of chicken leg and said, “Aapko bhoog lagi hai (You are hungry), sir.”

Rashmi, in her introduction video, expressed her desire to open a sports psychology institute where athletes are given mental training at the local level. She told Amitabh that she could not continue with volleyball because she did not fulfil the height criteria. She added that she wanted to do something in the field of sports and hence, she opted for psychology, so that she can pursue sports psychology.

Being an athlete herself, Rashmi said that she understands the mental challenges they go through. “Bohot baar, after losing, itna demotivate ho jaate hai ki usse bounce back nahi ho paate (Many times, after losing, one is so demotivated that they are unable to bounce back),” she said, explaining the need for mental training.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm. This season features celebrity guests every Friday. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will be seen in the upcoming special episode. They will raise funds for cancer-stricken children.