KBC 13: Food delivery person gets 25 lakh question wrong, plummets to 3.2 lakh; do you know the answer?

Food delivery executive Akash Waghmare lost nearly ₹10 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 after failing to answer the question for ₹25 lakh on the show. Despite host Amitabh Bachchan's advice that he should quit while he was ahead, he took the risk, and it didn't pay off.

Akash had used up all his lifelines, two of which he used up on the ₹12.5 lakh question, and hit a stumbling block. The question for ₹25 lakh was: “The spacecraft 'Hope' became the first probe from the Middle East to enter the orbit of Mars. Which country's mission was Hope?” Akash's options were: “Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.” The correct answer was Saudi Arabia.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan in a gracious gesture fulfilled Akash's wish to have food delivered to him one day. "Inki iccha hai ki kaash ek din aisa bhi aaye ki koi delivery personnel inke ghar unka manpasand bhojan jo hai woh deliver karne aaye. Isliye aaj bhaisahab main aapko batana chahta hoon ki ek delivery personnel inke liye yeh kaam karega. Aaj ka dinner inhe deliver karenge (He wishes that some day, he might be able to order food for himself. So I want to tell you that a delivery person will do this for him today. I will deliver his dinner today)."

Amitabh continued, "Bhaisahab, hum hai delivery personnel aur aaj ka bhojan yeh raha aapke liye (I am the delivery personnel and this is your meal for today)." Receiving the package, Akash replied, "Sir dhanya ho gaye hum (Sir, I am ever grateful)."

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently airing its 13th season. Amitabh has hosted all but one season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. This weekend, the popular game show will play host to Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh.