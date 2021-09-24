Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Suniel Shetty compares him to God: 'Aise thodi na baat karte hai'
tv

KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Suniel Shetty compares him to God: 'Aise thodi na baat karte hai'

KBC 13: Suniel Shetty revealed he first Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Don. During their meet, Amitabh gave him a number to call on.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Suniel Shetty revealed Amitabh Bachchan gave him a number to call when they first met. 

Amitabh Bachchan was pleasantly surprised when he learned that he gave Suniel Shetty a number to call when they first met on the sets of Don. Suniel, during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with Jackie Shroff, revealed that he was young when he first met Amitabh. 

Amitabh was shooting for the film near Suniel's house in Mumbai. “(The crew) was not letting us meet you. You asked them, ‘Why are you stopping children? Let them come to me.’ We were about eight to 10 children and we met you. While leaving, you gave me a number," Suniel said in Hindi during the KBC episode. 

“You never called then?” a curious Amitabh asked. “Sir, call nahi kiya kyun ki bhagwaan se baat toh koi waise nahi kar sakta (Sir, I didn't call because you can't just call God like that)," Suniel said. Amitabh rebuked him, “Eh, aise thodi na baat karte hai (Eh, don't say that).” 

Amitabh then revealed that he once met a person on the sets of his film, who asked him to call him if he got a chance. Two-three days later, Amitabh decided to call. When the person picked up and Amitabh introduced himself, the receiver refused to believe him and presumed it was a prank call. 

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Jackie Shroff creates sequel to viral ‘maushi’ video, Amitabh Bachchan watches on

Jackie, who was also present in the episode, revealed that in his initial days as an actor, he and Amitabh were filming in Chennai and Jackie decided to approach him for an autograph. Once he was done with his shoot, he left to meet him but on his way, he met his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan who wanted his autograph. 

“Your boy approached me with baby Shweta and little Abhishek and said, ‘These are Bachchan saab’s children, they want your autograph'. I told him, ‘Sir, I want Bachchan sir’s autograph and his kids want my autograph, wow!'” Jackie said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan suniel shetty kbc kaun banega crorepati 13
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Work helped me to cope with nerve-racking pandemic days: Vaishnavi Macdonald

6

Kareena steps out with Babita, Alia visits Ranbir's under-construction home

Shamita Shetty, heading to Bigg Boss 15, gets sweet advice from Neha Bhasin  

When upset Anu Malik said he couldn't ‘forgive’ Kapil Sharma on reality show
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP