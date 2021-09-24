Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Jackie Shroff creates sequel to viral ‘maushi’ video, Amitabh Bachchan watches on

Impressed with Suniel Shetty's fitness, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan asked him to show a few exercises that could be done at home, without a gym. Suniel enlisted his fellow guest Jackie Shroff to join him, but it didn't go as smoothly as expected.

In a promo video for Friday's special episode of KBC 13, Amitabh asked Suniel the secret behind his fit physique, even at his age. Amitabh said in Hindi, “I've met you, I've seen you; you've always been fit. How do you do all this?”

Suniel replied, “Sir, I think it's about consistency. Come rain or shine, I don't miss going to the gym. Even if I'm ill, I go to the gym and hang out there to get inspired by others. It's not expensive to stay fit, we can do it at our homes.” Amitabh then asked him for a ‘namoona (example)’ of his training regimen.

Suniel Shetty ne #KBC mein excercise karke bataaya apne fit rehne ka raaz, aur Jackie Shroff bhi dekhar unhe, jud gaye unke saath! Dekhiye iss exiting aur energetic moment ko #KBC mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#ShaandaarShukravaar @SrBachchan @SunielVShetty @apnabhidu pic.twitter.com/0rmMFuS1PN — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 24, 2021

Suniel prepare to perform the plank, and was joined by Jackie, who gave up after a few seconds. Suniel then moved on to an exercise for his ‘core’. Jackie attempted to perform the exercise as well, and exclaimed, “Maushi chi taang!”

Jackie seemed to be making a reference to a viral polio advertisement shot in 1999, in which he kept fudging his lines and yelling expletives. Behind-the-scenes footage of the advertisement is popular on the internet.

Also read: KBC 13: Can you answer ₹1 crore question on Indian history that made Pranshu Tripathi quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show?

But it wasn't all fun and games for Jackie and Suniel on KBC. Another promo video showed them both tearing up after Jackie's mother's death was brought up. Suniel recalled Jackie saying that when he lived in a one-room house, he could hear his mother cough, but when they moved to a big house in Bandra, he didn't realise she had died until the next day. Amitabh applauded their friendship.