KBC 13: Jackie Shroff says he once approached Amitabh Bachchan for autograph but was stopped by Abhishek, Shweta

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will be seen as the special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Shaandar Shukarvaar episode. While the duo will play the quiz, they will also walk down memory lane to talk about their friendship and their work, among other topics.

A new promo, shared by Sony TV on Instagram, revealed that Jackie shared an interesting anecdote featuring Amitabh Bachchan and his children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, from the time they were still kids. Jackie revealed that both he and Amitabh were filming a movie in Chennai.

Jackie, who was relatively new in the industry, decided to approach Amitabh for an autograph. On his way, he noticed Amitabh's staff member along with young Abhishek and Shweta approaching him. “Baby Shweta and chotu Abhishek aapke boy ke saath aaya aur boy bola ke, ‘Ye Bachchan saab ke bachche hai, aapse autograph lena chah rahe hai' (Your boy approached me with baby Shweta and little Abhishek and said, ‘These are Bachchan saab’s children, they want your autograph'),” Jackie told Amitabh.

“Maine bola, ‘Sir, mujhe toh Bachchan sir ka autograph chahiye tha, unke bachche mera autograph le rahe hai, wow' (I told him, ‘Sir, I want Bachchan sir’s autograph and his kids want my autograph, wow!'),” Jackie added, leaving Amitabh laughing.

Besides talking about their good old days, Jackie also revealed that his popular ‘bhidu bhasha’ was partially inspired by Amitabh. “Bhidu, I have one question. What's the origin of this ‘bhidu bhasha’ of yours?” Amitabh asked Jackie in Hindi. He replied, also in Hindi, “Well, first of all, it was because of the area I was born and brought up in. But also because of you. You were the one, we came later.”

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan fights back tears as Jackie Shroff remembers late mother

So far, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Friday specials have hosted several guests. These include cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, actor-director duo Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan, and Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh.