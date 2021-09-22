KBC 13: Influencer asks Amitabh Bachchan where he bought his outfit from; he credits Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan, in a new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 revealed that a particularly colourful sweatshirt and a pair of flashy sunglasses were gifted to him by his son Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. A contestant named Osheen pulled up old social media posts of Amitabh, and asked him question about them.

Most of Osheen's questions revolved around where Amitabh Bachchan purchased his outfits and accessories. Asking him about the sweatshirt, she said in Hindi, “Sir, your jacket is very cool. Where did you buy it from?” Amitabh said, “Yeh jo humare suputra hain, unhone humko humare janamdiwas pe bhaint kiya tha (My son gifted this to me on my birthday).”

Osheen then asked Amitabh about a pair of jazzed-up sunglasses, and he said, “Yeh jo humari poti hai Aaradhya, unhone laa ke diya hai humein (My granddaughter Aaradhya got this for me).”

Aaradhya is the nine-year-old daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Amitabh also has two other grandchildren – Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, his daughter Shweta Bachchan's kids.

Amitabh recently shared a video of Navya playing the piano by memory, and said that he is in awe of her talents. He wrote in an Instagram post, “Navya on the Piano.. the admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli.. self taught, playing through memory.. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s family business.. and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches!! Love you my dearest. Who says daughters are not an asset to the family!!!”

“Love you Nana,” Navya commented, along with a heart emoji. “Always a phone call away for tech support!!!”