KBC 13: Jaya Bachchan gives Amitabh Bachchan a stare down for comparing her to ‘earthquake’, she reveals the truth

On Friday's Shaandaar Shukravaar episode (Friday Special) of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed his daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda to the hot seat. Shweta revealed how the family used to spend time together during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a promo video shared by SET India's YouTube handle, Shweta can be heard saying, “During the lockdown when all of us were together, we started playing dumb charades and you all will not believe but papa was the worst player.” Jaya Bachchan also joined Amitabh, Shweta and Navya via video call.

Shweta further pulls Amitabh's leg and says, “We often watch KBC and you often say a lot of things about us and about mummy (Jaya).” Soon a clip from one of KBC 13's previous episodes starts playing. In the clip actor Genelia D'Souza asks Amitabh, “If you see 5 missed calls from Jaya. What will happen then?” Amitabh replies, “Earthquake.” He further adds that when he calls Jaya back to ask why she called him so many times, she says that she just wanted to ask, “What do you want to eat for dinner?” The crowd bursts into laughter.

Jaya then replies to Amitabh and says, “Darshakon, mein aapko bataun, aap inko phone kariye, yeh kabhi phone uthate nahi hain (Viewers, if you will call him then he will never pick up his phone).” Shweta agrees with Jaya and says, “Bilkul nahi (Never).”

Jaya further says, “When he doesn't know what to eat then he says make anything and when I ask him if you want to eat chapati or normal food then he is like no. Then I ask him if he wants to eat vada pao then he is like I can't eat that at night. Then he says cook whatever you want. I listed so many things for him to eat and he says no to everything.”

The special episode will telecast on December 3 and will mark the reality show’s 1000th episode.