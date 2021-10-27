Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tv

KBC 13: Rajkummar Rao says he made his Bollywood debut with a 3-second role in this Amitabh Bachchan movie

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Rajkummar Rao has said that his Bollywood debut was with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Rann. However his role was only for a few seconds.
Amitabh Bachchan with Rajkummar Rao on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 09:35 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Rajkummar Rao revealed to actor Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 sets that he made his Bollywood debut with a three-second role in in latter's film, Rann. Rajkummar and Kriti Sanon will be celebrity contestants on KBC 13's new Shandaar Shukravar episode.

In the promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Rajkummar Rao asked confused host Amitabh to stand next to him and look at the camera for five seconds. After Amitabh obliged, Rajkummar said, “In my first film Rann, I did a three-second role in the film. I really wanted to do a scene with you, but I didn’t get the chance. So I thought instead of three seconds, I’ll get to share the screen with you for five seconds.”

Amitabh burst out laughing and Kriti asked Rajkummar, "So this is the movie you were talking about?" She then continued addressing Amitabh, "Sir, he has said that you've asked him to call you AB ji." Rajkummar responded, "Sir has been my co-actor so what if he doesn't remember that I was in the film?"

Amitabh Bachchan said, “So what? AB is my name what else.” Kriti said, "No sir" and they all burst out laughing. Amitabh then said that he didn't know about it as he took them towards the hot seat.

In Rann (2010), Rajkummar essayed the role of a newsreader. Amitabh played the character of Vijay Harshwardhan Malik, the CEO of a struggling news channel.

In the upcoming episode, Kriti Sanon will also be seen getting down on one knee and confessing her love for Amitabh. As Kriti kneeled on the floor, Amitabh got up from his seat danced with her. He had also shared pictures with Kriti on Instagram and captioned it, "… ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! … aah .. brought back those College and Calcutta days ..."

Also Read | KBC 13: Kriti Sanon blushes as Amitabh Bachchan says he has been complimenting her for years, watch

Kriti and Rajkummar will feature in Hum Do Humare Do. Kriti has several other films including Adipurush, Shehzada, Ganapath, Bachchan Pandey and Bhediya in the pipeline.

On the other hand, apart from hosting the 13th season of his famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh will be seen in films like Mayday, Jhund, Good Bye, Brahmastra, and The Intern remake.

Topics
amitabh bachchan amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati kaun banega crorepati 13 rajkummar rao kriti sanon
