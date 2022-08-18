Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan is told he is a content creator, asks 'log paisa lete hain iska?'

Amitabh Bachchan is a regular on Twitter and Instagram where, he posts about his work, does movie promotions and interacts with fans. In the upcoming episode of his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh will be seen learning the ropes of 'content creation' from a contestant. Also read: KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant how online dating works

Sony shared the new promo of KBC 14, which shows contestant Nidhi Katiyar on the hotseat, with the caption, “@amitabhbachchan ji, aap toh bohot bade influencer hain, ab se content creation ke paise le lijiyega! (Amitabh Bachchan, you are a big influencer, you should now charge money for content creation).”

Nidhi introduces herself as an entrepreneur and content creator. When Amitabh asks her to describe a content creator, she enlightens him that even he is a content creator. Amitabh reacts, “Nahi, humko khud nahi maloom ki kya create karte hain (no, even I don't know what I create)," and leaves the audience in splits.

Nidhi further explains to him about how he had promoted his movie Runway34 on social media. Amitabh says, “Humko kya pata tha ki iska ye matlab hota hai, humne to jo mun me aaya likhdia. Kisine kaha humari picture release hai, isko daal dijiye, humne kaha theek hai, daal denge (I didn't know this was content creation. I put on social media what I feel like. Someone said they have a film release and told me to put it on social media, I did it).”

The contestant asks Amitabh if he was doing it all for free, the actor responds in shock, “Free mein matlab kya, log paisa lete hain iske liye? Kya baat kar rahi hain (what do you mean by free, do people charge for all this, what are you saying)?” She advises him to set the commercial aspect of his social media and adds, “Aapki audience dekho na, aap influencer ho sir (look at your audience, you are an influencer sir).”

Meanwhile, Amitabh had tweeted at 2am on Thursday, “Coming at 2 o'clock in the night, what do you think, this is some time to tweet!?” Reacting to this tweet, his followers asked him to go to sleep.

