Amitabh Bachchan calls Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant Shobha Kanwar 'bhagwan ke samaan', makes her emotional. Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 host Amitabh Bachchan recently made a contestant emotional after he said that she was equivalent to God, since she was a mother to her students as well as their teacher. Amitabh will be seen in an upcoming episode of the quiz show with Shobha Kunwar, a teacher from Rajasthan. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals what he gifts granddaughter Aaradhya when she is upset

The promo shows Shobha telling Amitabh Bachchan about how she was a housewife for 16 years of marriage before becoming a teacher. She said she did not have children of her own, and thought of making other kids happy by becoming a good teacher. She said in Hindi, “I am that student, who has learnt everything from KBC and now I am a teacher. Due to KBC, now I don't have one but 450 children in school.”

After hearing her story with a smile, Amitabh replied in Hindi, “Two kinds of people are equivalent to God - a mother and a teacher. You are both,” making her emotional.

Sony TV shared the promo of the upcoming episode with the caption, “KBC ki badaulat #ShobhaKunwar ji ne dhundha dusron ko jeevan dene ka naya zariya! (Thanks to KBC, Shobha Kanwar found a new method to give life to others).” The promo shows Shobha sitting on the hotseat in her traditional attire - a lehenga complete with traditional jewellery. It also shows glimpses of her playing with kids at her school.

In an earlier episode, Amitabh was seen standing besides an emotional contestant, Rajani Mishra, with a box of tissues in hand. As the contestant cried on making it to the hot seat, Amitabh offered her tissues and said, “Ek se kaam nahi chalega. Aur le lijiye (Don't take just one tissue, please take more).”

Amitabh had taken a short break from the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 last month after he tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. He will now be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's film Uunchai and is busy promoting his next film, Goodbye.

