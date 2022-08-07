KBC 14: Woman reaches brand new 75 lakh 'padaav', Amitabh Bachchan calls her fearless. Watch promo

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 07, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan will be back to host the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which kicks off on Sunday. 
Amitabh Bachchan and a new contestant on KBC 14. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kaun Banega Crorepati is coming back to television with a brand new season 14. Amitabh Bachchan will return as host and bring with him a bunch of new rules and surprises. One of the biggest change this season is the new ‘padaav’ or stage: the 75 lakh question.

In a new promo shared by SonyTV on social media, a woman is seen attempting the 75 lakh question. Amitabh Bachchan tells her that she has set new meanings for the word ‘nidar (fearless)’. If her answer turns out wrong, she would have to walk home with just 3.20 lakh, suffering a loss of more than 70 lakh. She asks her family not to mind if she loses the money and punches in her answer.

Since season 7 in 2013, the top prize on KBC had been 7 crore, and it was increased to 7.5 crore in season 14 in 2022 to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. At a recent press conference, Amitabh spoke about the show. From entrepreneurs to YouTube influencers, he said it was heartening to see people from different avenues participate in the show.

Calling the contestants "the glory" of the show, the Jhund actor said their stories makes KBC special. "My work is to only ask questions but the curiosity that they have towards life and the answers that they have are worth lauding," he explained.

He said he could relate to the "humble beginnings" of the contestants. "Many people think I am just saying this for effect but we all came from humble beginnings. "I relate to each one of them because the moment they start describing their life, where they come from... In every contestant, there is an element that you have been through in your life as well," he added. The superstar said a contestant's victory on "KBC" is a moment of celebration for the entire team.

"We all are able to appreciate every time a contestant does well. When we go for a break or at the end of the show, the entire crew comes around. It is exciting as they talk about how well the contestant did. It is very fulfilling. They are the real heroes," he added.

