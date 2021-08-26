Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Keith Sequeira: A lot of couples have had terrible fights during lockdown but not Rochelle and I
tv

Keith Sequeira: A lot of couples have had terrible fights during lockdown but not Rochelle and I

Keith Sequeira says the trick that has worked for him and wife Rochelle Rao has been to give each other space.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao got married in 2018.

The pandemic and the resultant lockdowns have be tough on everyone, admits actor Keith Sequeira. But he shares that despite being at home prolonged period, he and wife, model Rochelle Rao have had a smooth sailing, unlike many other couples.

“I think with us, fortunately things have not been that different. Our work is contracted, and a lot of it has been together. It was fine and not so hard on our relationship. We were very happy with being at home and with each other. We didn’t have any issues but I know of couple who have had terrible fights and being in each other’s face,” he says.

The model-turned-actor, who married Rao in 2018, feels quite lucky that they were able to make it work without any major turbulence.

“We have been quite blessed. We found our own space and did our own thing and then also were together. We haven’t really had fights, lucky us,” Sequeira shares with a laugh.

RELATED STORIES

While things have been good for them both at home and on the work front, with some delays here and there, Sequeira says that his heart goes out for those who lost their lives and livelihood in these tough times.

“I don’t think [the pandemic] affected me a lot. But the sadness comes from how so many others were affected. I think at some level, emotionally it gets to you and realise how fragile things are. It has been like a reality check for me,” the 41-year-old elaborates.

Lamenting how things turned out for those in the entertainment industry, the actor believes it will take a long time to recover.

“I feel for the daily wage earners, they have been hit badly. We have had messages from people that they are unable to afford food. I think it has been tough. Things are rolling back again, but compared to what it was before the pandemic, not even 50% will be employed. For actors also it has been tough, but they can wait it out,” he concludes.

