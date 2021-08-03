Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli says 'nothing wrong' with Arjun Bijlani's decision that led to Sourabh's eviction

Television actor Nikki Tamboli has defended Arjun Bijlani's decision to nominate Sourabh Raaj Jain for elimination round in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's recent episode. Sourabh was evicted from the show on Sunday.

Speaking to a leading daily, Nikki Tamboli said, "People are saying that I didn't perform stunts which is why I should have been chosen by Arjun instead of Sourabh. But I couldn't perform well because I had just lost my brother a few days back...I understand that Sourabh has performed well which is why I think Arjun chose him. He probably felt he was a good competitor and would get past the elimination round. Unfortunately by a few minutes, he lost the round. It all depends on luck."

She also added, "I am sure Arjun can deal with netizens as he is mature. It was his decision to make and he made it, there was nothing wrong in it...When Rohit Shetty earlier asked everyone if they thought I should leave the show, while the others raised their hands, Arjun didn't. He is a good friend and understands me. He may have thought that I could do better if given another chance."

On Monday, Arjun had reacted to fans expressing their disappointment over his decision. Responding to a Twitter user, he said, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that. When Sourabh was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair. I truly wished he hadn’t. But yes u have a right to have an opinion."

In the episode aired on Sunday, Arjun was given the option to use his 'K Medal' to nominate another fellow contestant for the elimination round and secure his place in the show. He had nominated Sourabh.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also features Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh. Though Nikki was eliminated on the first weekend of the show, she had returned in the recently aired episodes.