Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo out, Rohit Shetty promises a thrilling ride

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has shared the first promo for the upcoming 11th season of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The new season will feature more daring stunts and action in South Africa's Cape Town.

In the promo shared on Saturday, Rohit Shetty, who has been hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi for many years now, is seen sitting in a car with a cheetah next to him. He then moves to a helicopter, flying over the car. “This is not a normal battleground. There will be no excuse, no mercy and no surrender. There will be fear at every step and our daring warriors will give it a good competition,” Rohit says in the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Khatron ke Khiladi season 11 Darr vs Dare. Coming soon only on @colorstv #kkk11." His fans and followers also showed their excitement for the show in the comments section. Anupam Kher wrote, "Jai Ho!!" Shreyas Talpade commented, "Jabarrrrrrjasssstttttttt."

Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul are participants on the show this time. They have all been sharing videos and photos from their time together in Cape Town.

Recently, Rahul had talked about a conversation he had with Rohit on the show about charity. Rahul said that Rohit told him ‘annadaan’ or donating food is considered to be the most virtuous act of charity. “If you offer money to a person, they will keep wanting more, even if you give Rs1 crore or Rs2 crore. But if you feed someone, they will eat only as much as they need. Please keep feeding people, please keep feeding all the poor around you. I think that will fetch you a lot of blessings,” he said.

Rohit's last release was Simmba in 2018. His action film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, was supposed to release last year. However, it has been indefinitely put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is the next addition to his cop universe of films which includes Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. Actors Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are also a part of the movie.