Khatron Ke Khiladi's Varun Sood, under quarantine, says he stepped out for medicine after pics on bike go viral

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood, currently under quarantine, has issued a clarification after his pictures on a bike on the streets of Mumbai went viral. He said that he had stepped outside to get medicines for his ankle. Varun also added that he didn't go 'gymming' as 'a lot of people' are thinking.

Varun Sood along with other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants recently returned from the South African capital Cape Town after shooting for the adventure-based reality show. The contestants have to quarantine as per the government rules before they can step out.

Speaking to a leading daily, Varun said, "I went to buy some medicines for myself. My ankle was hurting badly l, so I got medicine. A lot of people think that I am stepping outside for gymming. But the gym is just a floor below my flat. I am in my building. The medical shop is right outside my building and I just went out to get medicines."

“Although he has been exempted from institutional quarantine he is not supposed to step out of his house,” the leading daily quoted a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

Varun returned to India on June 23 and his girlfriend Divya Agarwal received him at the airport. Posts by paparazzi accounts showed Divya, at the airport, with her mask on holding a placard with the message "you're my lobster" written on it.

After Varun exited, the duo hugged and appeared to kiss with their face masks on. Sharing a Boomerang video on Instagram Stories, Divya captioned it "my baby is home." Divya had also said that he came bearing gifts.

Apart from Varun, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Anushka Sen also returned to Mumbai on the same day. The promos of the show have started coming out and Rohit Shetty is the host of the show.