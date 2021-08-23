Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh return, fans say ‘ab aayega mazaa’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo: Evicted contestants Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aastha Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen once again, leaving fans excited. Watch the teaser here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s eliminated contestants Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aastha Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh are being given a second chance.

In a new promo, eliminated Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aastha Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh returned to the show, possibly to fight it out for a chance to re-enter. Fans were excited to see them back and called it an ‘amazing decision’.

The teaser, shared on Instagram by the official page of Colors, begins with a voiceover saying, “Sourabh, Aastha aur Vishal hue competition se bahar kisi aur ki wajah se (Sourabh, Aastha and Vishal were eliminated from the competition due to others).” Host Rohit Shetty then says that he felt that the three of them deserve a second chance.

Fans applauded the decision in the comments section. “Woohooo finally, these 3 are really strong and deserving,” one wrote. “Ab aayega mazaa (Now things will get interesting),” another said.

Sourabh, despite being safe, had to do the elimination stunt after Arjun Bijlani used the K-medal to nominate him. Aastha was nominated for the elimination stunt by Shweta Tiwari after their entire team lost to Rahul Vaidya’s. Vishal, meanwhile, reached the elimination stage because his partner Nikki Tamboli refused to perform an aerial stunt.

Nikki, incidentally, was ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in the very first week after aborting multiple stunts. She was brought back later and promised to be a ‘2.0 version’ of herself who would not back down from a challenge. However, she failed to keep her word and continued to abort stunts. She and Vishal were eliminated in Sunday’s episode.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was shot in South Africa’s Cape Town amid the Covid-19 pandemic and airs on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm. It is also available for viewing on the Voot app. Other contestants on the show include Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood and Anushka Sen.

khatron ke khiladi vishal aditya singh aastha gill
