Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia wins show, takes home trophy, 20 lakh and car; Faisal Shaikh is first runner-up

Choreographer Tushar Kalia was announced the winner of the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) 12. He won the trophy along with ₹20 lakh prize money and a car. Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr Faisu, was the first runner-up of the show. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh is called ‘nalayak’, his ‘tarbooja’ is praised during KKK12 finale. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actors Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, who will be seen together in Rohit's next film Cirkus, appeared on the show as guests. Rohit also welcomed Cirkus actors Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Varun Sharma on the show. During the show, Varun read out a letter by contestant Rajiv Adatia for Ranveer. The hilarious letter left Ranveer, Pooja, Rohit and the other contestants in splits. On the show, Ranveer and contestant Rubina Dilaik were asked by Rohit to style each other.

The grand finale took place on Sunday and was aired on ColorsTV. The final task was performed by Tushar, Faisal and Mohit Malik. Before performing the task, Faisal said that if he won he would dedicate it to his social media followers. Mohit had dedicated the stunt to his son Ekbir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing pictures of Tusshar's win from the grand finale on its Instagram account, ColorsTV captioned the post, "Tushar has successfully won the trophy, as the winner of #KhatronKeKhiladi #KKK12 #KKKGrandFinale @itsrohitshetty @thetusharkalia." Reacting to the post, Tushar dropped a red heart emoji. Fans also congratulated him. A person wrote, "Most Deserving, congratulations @thetusharkalia."

The latest season of the show was shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The other contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia.

Tushar has also participated in dance reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 as a choreographer. He was also the stage director of the reality show India's Got Talent in its sixth and seventh seasons. He was also a judge in the dance reality show Dance Deewane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He began his career as a choreographer in Bollywood with filmmaker Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Tushar also choreographed in films such as War, Half Girlfriend, Ok Jaanu, Dhadak, The Zoya Factor, Junglee, and Hate Story 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON