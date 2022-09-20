Ranveer Singh is called ‘nalayak’, his ‘tarbooja’ is praised during KKK12 finale. Watch

The much-awaited grand finale of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to take place this week. The finalists will be joined by Ranveer Singh and his co-stars from Circus, directed by Rohit Shetty himself. The makers of the show have now unveiled a glimpse of the final episode which guarantees to leave the audience in splits. Also read: Rubina Dilaik poses with Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh on the Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi

The promo video starts with Ranveer Singh sitting among others while contestant Rajiv Adatia, who is known for comic-timing, is seen dedicating a unique letter to the actor. It’s Ranveer’s Cirkus co-star Varun Sharma who reads out the letter, which calls Ranveer ‘nalayak’ (shameless) actor in the country.

Varun read, “Ranveer ji aap iss desh k itne bare nalayak hai. Pure Bollywood me aapke jitna nayalak koi nahi hai. (Ranveer is the most shameless person of the nation. No one is as shameless as Ranveer in this industry).” Hearing this, the actor appears baffled and bursts into laughter.

Varun continues reading the letter and adds, “Aapne itne different different roles kiye hain. Aapka tarbooja kitna bara hain isiliye duniya aapke tarbooje ki deewani hain (You have done such varity of roles. Your watermelon is so huge that the world is going crazy after it) To this, Ranveer is seen turning his back and checking something while other participants start laughing uncontrollably.

Sharing the video, the channel’s caption said, “Grand Finale mein dekhiye Rajiv ka heartfelt letter for Ranveer Singh. Are you excited to watch this manzar? (Check out Rajiv’s heartfelt letter)” Replying to the post, Rajiv Adatia commented, “Hahahahhaa ranveer is such a sport!!”

Earlier, several photos from the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 surfaced on the internet. Contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik and others came together for a click with Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma. The finalists of the season 12 are Rubina, Jannat and Faisal.

