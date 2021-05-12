Khatron Ke Khiladi: Divyanka Tripathi shares BTS pic of Abhinav Shukla and Arjun Bijlani's photo session

A day after he was Sana Makbul's photographer, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla was seen behind the lens for Arjun Bijlani. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a glimpse of their activities on social media. The television actors, along with several other stars, are currently in South Africa where they will be competing for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 title.

Before they dive into their tasks, the contestants have been spotted bonding. On Wednesday, Divyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Abhinav and Arjun busy doubling up as a photographer and model, respectively. While Arjun strikes a pose, Abhinav tries to get the perfect shot. Divyanka shared the picture with the caption, "Photographer and model at work."

Divyanka wasn't the only one who spotted the duo. Anushka Sen also took to her Instagram Stories and shared videos of the duo at work. In the videos, the duo was seen working on different poses before Abhinav photographed Arjun. Anushka shared the video with the caption, "Spy spy." She later joined the duo and turned model for Abhinav.

On Tuesday, Aastha Gill had shared videos of Abhinav doubling up as a photographer for Sana. The latter was posing in a white swimsuit while Abhinav photographed her. Aastha also shared a video of Divyanka, draped in a red saree, having a Suraj Hua Maddham moment, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum.

Abhinav has participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 just a few months after he exited Bigg Boss 14. The actor's wife, actor Rubina Dilaik ended up winning the reality show. Speaking about participating without Rubina, he told Hindustan Times, "It’s tougher to do it with someone you love because if they go through some kind of trouble, then it troubles you even more. I am happy I am doing this one alone. I would have been worried about Rubi if she would have been on the show performing the tasks and if she would have been scared."