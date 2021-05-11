Khatron Ke Khiladi: Abhinav Shukla turns Sana Makbul's 'biggini shoot' photographer, Divyanka Tripathi has a K3G moment

Abhinav Shukla turned a photographer for fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Sana Makbul in Cape Town, South Africa. In a video shared by Aastha Gill on Tuesday, the ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant was seen holding a camera while Sana posed. She was seen wearing a white bikini top and a sarong wrapped around her waist while the blue sea doubled up as her background.

Aastha was delivering a hilarious commentary in the background while Abhinav and Sana were busy. After she was done with her 'biggini shoot', Sana directed Aastha's attention to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who was sporting a contrasting outfit. The actor was seen wearing a red saree. The loose end of her saree was out of Divyanka's control, prompting Aastha to sing Suraj Hua Maddham, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Aastha, in her Instagram Stories, also revealed that a fun photoshoot was held earlier in the day. Numerous Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants were seen dressed in bathrobes. She was joined by Nikki Tamboli when she was sharing her excitement over the shoot.

Abhinav, Divyanka, Nikki, and Aastha have joined Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, and Sourabh Raj Jain to participate in the latest season of the adventure-based reality show. The show will be hosted by director Rohit Shetty.

The contestants were spotted at the Mumbai airport last week, heading to board their flight to Cape Town. Ahead of his flight, Abhinav, in a chat with Hindustan Times, spoke about participating in the show without his wife, actor Rubina Dilaik by his side. "It’s tougher to do it with someone you love because if they go through some kind of trouble, then it troubles you even more. I am happy I am doing this one alone. I would have been worried about Rubi if she would have been on the show performing the tasks and if she would have been scared,” he had said.

