Shweta Tiwari with daughter Palak Tiwari.
Shweta Tiwari's industry friends express solidarity after watching 'inhuman' events in her latest post

  • Actor Shweta Tiwari's friends from the industry have spoken in her support after she shared a video on Instagram, amid her bitter custody dispute over her child with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 06:04 PM IST

Actor Shweta Tiwari's friends and colleagues from the industry have voiced their support for her amid her ongoing custody battle with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. On Monday, Shweta shared a video on Instagram, which showed a scuffle between the former couple over their son.

In the comments section, actors Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, and several others expressed their shock at what they saw. "Omg !!! And everyone is just standing and watching !!!" wrote actor Kishwer Merchant. "This is super sad! Stay Strong," wrote Srishty Rode, adding heart emojis.

Karanvir commented, "Mommie pls file a case immediately.. this is inhuman... really really can’t see this, I can imagine what she must be going thru... pls pls get him off ur life." His wife Teejay wrote, "It is a very sick and sad mentality that everyone is shamelessly standing there and watching? And some even walked away There was a struggle and NOBODY tried to help or find out what was going on!" Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Why is this guy not arrested."

Mahhi Vij commented, "You are such an inspiration for mother’s strong hardworking mother god is with you." Rashami Desai wrote, "This is so weird that ppl are watching all this but not helping the lady & the child. God know what child most be going thru. Stay strong."

Also read: Shweta Tiwari hits back at Abhinav Kohli's claims that she abandoned son, slams him for 'not contributing single penny'

Shweta recently flew to Cape Town, South Africa, to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her refusal to leave her son with Abhinav triggered him to launch a slew of new allegations against her. Abhinav has been posting regular videos on Instagram, accusing Shweta of not allowing him to meet their son.

