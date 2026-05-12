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Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik says Hina Khan was the first to call to wish her all the best, hails her ‘resilience’

Rubina Dilaik is one of the contestants on the 15th season of reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

May 12, 2026 06:09 am IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Rubina Dilaik is gearing up for the 15th season of reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor had earlier participated in the 12th season of the stunt-based reality show. In a chat with Filmygyan, Rubina shared that she is excited for the show and added how Hina Khan was the first to call her to wish her.

What Rubina said about Hina Khan

Hina Khan called Rubina Dilaik after coming to know that she would participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi again.

During the chat, Rubina spoke about Hina and how both of them had previous experience of participating and surviving reality shows. Rubina said, “The amount of resilience that woman has, with the kind of things that she is going through in her personal life also, main bataun na ki uske maathe pe ek shikan nahi hoti (If I were to tell you, there is never a moment of doubt on her face). So that's the way of living life, and when you understand that no one can take that away from you… it automatically makes you a bas***. I love that woman.”

This time, the lineup of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 includes some ex-contestants, with the addition of new ones. Other than Rubina, the confirmed contestants on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show are Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral, Orry, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Shagun Sharma.

Rubina is a well-known name in the television industry and has been a part of shows such as Chotti Bahu and Saas Bina Sasural. She was also the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 14. She has also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Laughter Chefs.

 
hina khan rubina dilaik reality tv show khatron ke khiladi
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