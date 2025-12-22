Farrhana Bhatt says everyone else in Bigg Boss 19 house was ‘overacting’ after she shredded Neelam Giri’s letter

Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 19. She was the latest guest to feature on Farah Khan's YouTube vlog, where she opened up about her journey in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Farah asked her about a particular episode where the rest of the house was angry with her for shredding Neelam Giri's letter as part of a task. Farrhana said she knew she was right and did not mind the reaction. (Also read: Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt reminds internet of Asim Riaz after her bold move in task; Here's why) Farrhana Bhatt visited Farah Khan's house and chatted about her Bigg Boss journey.

What Farrhana said

When Farah asked Farrhana how she was so calm during the whole situation, she responded, “I was calm. Sab log itna overacting kar rahe the mujhe maza aa raha tha. Itna achha dikhne ke liye koi aisa kar sakta he? Woh mujhe wo trigger nahi kar rahi thi kyuki mujhe pata tha ki maine kuch galat nahi kiya (Everyone else was overacting too much, and I was thinking why they would do this to look good on screen? I was not triggered because I knew I was right in my decision).”

What happened in Bigg Boss?

Inside the house, contestants were given a chance to read letters from their families. However, this depended on their fellow housemates. If one contestant decides to shred another’s letter, they would secure a place in the captaincy contention. While most housemates chose to sacrifice their captaincy chances and let others read their letters, Farrhana made a bold move; she shredded Neelam Giri’s letter, leaving Neelam in tears. The rest of the contestants targeted Farrhana and lashed out at her for this move.

The reality TV show ended on December 7 with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy and taking home the ₹50 lakh cash prize.