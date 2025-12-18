Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna shrugs off ‘undeserving’ tag by Farrhana Bhatt: ‘Dhele ka fark nahi’

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has brushed off finalist Farrhana Bhatt’s remark labelling him an “undeserving” winner. Making it clear that the comment doesn’t bother him, Gaurav said he pays no attention to others’ opinions and considers only himself as his true competition. Gaurav Khanna defeated Farrhana Bhatt to pick the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

Gaurav Khanna hits back at Farrhana

During an interview with Telly Talk India, Gaurav spoke about Farrhana Bhatt giving him the tag of an underserving winner.

Gaurav said, “Maine Farrhana ko show ke andar jawab nahi diya. Main aisa banda hi nahi hu ki main alfaazon main jawaab du. Mere actions… they speak more than my words aur main apna kaam karta raha aur mera kaam un 15 logon ko khush karna nahi tha, unke register main tick mark marna nahi tha ki mene kya kaam kiya… Jo janta bahar dekh rahi hai, 150 crore, unke dilon mein jagah banani thi. Aur ye show hi wo hai… chahe kuch karu na karu, jitne wale, haraane wale sab janta hai. Toh agar janta ne jitaya hai, unhone votes diye hai, main personally toh janta nahi hu kisiko."

It loosely translates to, “I didn’t respond to Farrhana during the show. I’m not the kind of person who answers with words. My actions speak louder than my words. I kept doing my work, and my goal was never to please those 15 people or get a checkmark in their register for what I did. The audience outside, the 150 crore viewers, that’s who I wanted to make a place in their hearts. And that’s what this show is… all wins and losses are decided by the audience. So if the audience chose me, they voted for me; personally, I don’t even know anyone there.”

Gaurav added, “So, I think my actions spoke louder than my words and Farrhana ka apna thought process hai, mujhe usse dhele bhar ka fark nahi padta. I really don't care. Main itne saal apni industry main isliye aise chalta raha kyuki, main sirf apne pe dhyaan deta hu, apne se compete karta hu. Baaki koi bhi aaye, all the best to them. Jab hum khade the top 2 main tab bhi mene haath utha ke all the best kaha tha pehle. So I feel ki sabki barabar chance milna chaiye aur usko lagta hai ki mene kuch nahi kia toh fir toh ye ho gaya ki bina kuch kare bhi wo haar gayi mujse, toh ye toh aur kharaab baat ho gayi uske liye…aisa nahi hai. I think usne bhi achcha khela aur mera bhi apna dhang tha khelne ka toh I think writing is on the wall, BB19 ka winner kaun hai sabko pata hi hai."

It translates to, “I believe my actions spoke louder than my words. Farrhana has her own way of thinking, and I honestly don’t care about that. I have maintained my journey in this industry for so many years because I focus only on myself and compete with myself. Whoever else comes, I wish them all the best. Even when we were in the top 2, I raised my hand and wished her all the best first. I feel everyone deserves an equal chance, and if she thinks I didn’t do anything, then by that logic she lost to me without doing anything—which is even worse for her. That’s not the case. I think she played well, I had my own way of playing, and I think the results were clear—the winner of BB19 was evident to everyone.”

Gaurav Khanna wins Bigg Boss 19

The reality TV show, Bigg Boss 19, ended with a bang on December 7 with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy and taking home the cash prize. He beat his rival, Farrhana Bhatt, to claim the trophy. Season 19 of the show kicked off on August 24. During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, Gaurav was more of a silent observer. He watched everyone closely and chose his alliances wisely with Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur. Even host Salman Khan praised Gaurav’s gameplay during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, along with his calm and composed personality. The superstar also promised to work with him soon.