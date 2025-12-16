Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola issues scam alert after being impersonated online

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, recently took to Instagram to warn her followers about an impersonation scam. Sharing a screenshot on her Instagram Stories, she issued a “scam alert,” informing fans that someone was falsely using her identity. Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, urged fans to ignore and report the fake WhatsApp number claiming to be her.

Akanksha alerts online scam in her name

The screenshot showed a WhatsApp number operating under the name “Akanshag Khanna.” Alerting her followers, Akanksha wrote, “Please ignore and report this number as it’s impersonating me and messaging all of my friends.” She further clarified, “Everyone beware, this isn’t me. I don’t have a second functioning number.”

She also highlighted the fake number in question and urged people not to respond to any messages claiming to be from her.

Recently, Akanksha was seen celebrating her husband’s birthday along with his Bigg Boss 19 victory. The celebration was attended by fans and co-contestants, where Gaurav Khanna was also seen dancing with his wife. Sharing a video from the event, Gaurav wrote, “A night well spent, and how. Celebrating the birthday and the Bigg Boss 19 win, double the reason, double the gratitude.” He added, “Surrounded by love, laughter, and familiar faces. Thank you to everyone who showed up, showered love, and made the night so special. Grateful, always.”

About Akanksha Chamola

Akanksha Chamola is a well-known television actor and model who has appeared in popular shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol. She frequently shares updates from her personal and professional life and is often seen celebrating milestones alongside her husband, Gaurav Khanna.