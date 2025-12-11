Anupamaa actor Nidhi Shah reacts to affair allegations with co-star and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa actor Nidhi Shah, known for playing Kinjal Shah in the popular series, has found herself in the spotlight after a netizen alleged she had an affair with her former co-star Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia. Gaurav, often hailed as a ‘green flag’, is married to Akanksha Chamola and has not yet addressed the swirling rumours, but Nidhi chose not to stay silent. Gaurav Khanna and Nidhi Shah have worked together in Anupamaa.

Nidhi reacts on Gaurav Khanna affair allegation

The controversy erupted when social media users noticed Nidhi liking Instagram posts that mocked Gaurav’s Bigg Boss 19 win and suggested he did not deserve the trophy. Her likes quickly triggered a wave of speculation and assumptions, especially considering their past on-screen association in Anupamaa, according to a report by Free Press Journal. Fueling the buzz, one user commented, “They’ve had an affair during Anupamaa.” Nidhi responded sharply yet sarcastically, writing, “Ya you know better,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

Gaurav Khanna on people questioning his Bigg Boss win

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna was asked about people questioning his Bigg Boss 19 journey and claiming he contributed little yet still won. Addressing the criticism, he said, “I just want to say one thing to them. I was not there to please 15 people inside. I was there to please the 150 crore people watching me, and somewhere I have made a mark, I have touched their hearts, and that’s why they voted for me. And they have voted for me consistently because these 15 chaps inside were nominating me every week.”

The winner of Bigg Boss 19 was Gaurav Khanna, who lifted the trophy and won the ₹50 lakh prize, thanks to his calm demeanour and consistent gameplay. The top five finalists of the season were Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and Pranit More. Farrhana Bhatt was declared the first runner-up.