Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amid rift rumours, Rupali Ganguly cheers for Anupamaa co-star Gaurav Khanna ahead of Bigg Boss 19 finale

BySugandha Rawal
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 01:51 pm IST

At the event, Rupali Ganguly opened up about Gaurav Khanna’s journey on Bigg Boss 19. She also shared that she is fond of Amaal Mallik.

Rumours of a rift between Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have been circulating ever since Gaurav exited the show. But Rupali has now put all speculation to rest by openly cheering for him ahead of the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale.

Gaurav portrayed Anuj Kapadia for a significant stint in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa.
Gaurav portrayed Anuj Kapadia for a significant stint in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa.

Rupali roots for Gaurav

Ever since Gaurav entered the finale week, fans have been rooting hard for him to lift the trophy. His Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly is also hoping for the same. The actor came out to support and cheer for Gaurav at an event in Mumbai

At the event, Rupali opened up about Gaurav’s journey on Bigg Boss 19. She also shared that she is fond of Amaal Mallik and took a moment to praise Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal.

"I am very fond of Amaal. I love the content that Farrhana, Tanya and everyone has given. And Gaurav deserves to win. Jeetenge toh aap hi Kapadia ji," she said.

For those unaware, Gaurav portrayed Anuj Kapadia for a significant stint in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. He was paired opposite Rupali, who plays the show’s titular character. His gesture comes amid constant chatter around a supposed rift between her and Gaurav.

Earlier, Gaurav spoke about his bond with Rupali in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. He said, "Main Rupali ko friend nahi bolunga (I won't call her a friend). Rupali is a wonderful human being from whom I've learnt a lot. Friend kya hota hai ki main kabhi bhi phone kardu ki ye hai, woh hai... (A friend is someone you can call anytime and share everything), I'm not on those terms with anyone, be it Rupali or even Sudhanshu. Even Sudhanshu Ji bolna chahiye (I should say Sudhanshu Ji). He's very spiritual, like me. He's a fantastic singer. I'm very happy he's coming out with new songs. I used to say, 'Don't quit singing, please'."

About Bigg Boss 19

This weekend, Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha were eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. This was the last Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 as the show is all set to have its grand finale on December 7. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10:30 pm. The top six contestants of Bigg Boss 19 now are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More.

In fact, he became the first finalist of the season after winning the Ticket to Finale task. Throughout the show, Gaurav has emerged as one of the strong players of the show.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Amid rift rumours, Rupali Ganguly cheers for Anupamaa co-star Gaurav Khanna ahead of Bigg Boss 19 finale
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On