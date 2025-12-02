Amid rift rumours, Rupali Ganguly cheers for Anupamaa co-star Gaurav Khanna ahead of Bigg Boss 19 finale

Rumours of a rift between Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have been circulating ever since Gaurav exited the show. But Rupali has now put all speculation to rest by openly cheering for him ahead of the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale. Gaurav portrayed Anuj Kapadia for a significant stint in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa.

Rupali roots for Gaurav

Ever since Gaurav entered the finale week, fans have been rooting hard for him to lift the trophy. His Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly is also hoping for the same. The actor came out to support and cheer for Gaurav at an event in Mumbai

At the event, Rupali opened up about Gaurav’s journey on Bigg Boss 19. She also shared that she is fond of Amaal Mallik and took a moment to praise Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal.

"I am very fond of Amaal. I love the content that Farrhana, Tanya and everyone has given. And Gaurav deserves to win. Jeetenge toh aap hi Kapadia ji," she said.

For those unaware, Gaurav portrayed Anuj Kapadia for a significant stint in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. He was paired opposite Rupali, who plays the show’s titular character. His gesture comes amid constant chatter around a supposed rift between her and Gaurav.

Earlier, Gaurav spoke about his bond with Rupali in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. He said, "Main Rupali ko friend nahi bolunga (I won't call her a friend). Rupali is a wonderful human being from whom I've learnt a lot. Friend kya hota hai ki main kabhi bhi phone kardu ki ye hai, woh hai... (A friend is someone you can call anytime and share everything), I'm not on those terms with anyone, be it Rupali or even Sudhanshu. Even Sudhanshu Ji bolna chahiye (I should say Sudhanshu Ji). He's very spiritual, like me. He's a fantastic singer. I'm very happy he's coming out with new songs. I used to say, 'Don't quit singing, please'."

About Bigg Boss 19

This weekend, Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha were eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. This was the last Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 as the show is all set to have its grand finale on December 7. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10:30 pm. The top six contestants of Bigg Boss 19 now are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More.

In fact, he became the first finalist of the season after winning the Ticket to Finale task. Throughout the show, Gaurav has emerged as one of the strong players of the show.