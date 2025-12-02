Bigg Boss 19 | Ashnoor Kaur reacts to Gaurav Khanna not supporting her: It genuinely hurt me

Among all the bonds Ashmoor Kaur formed inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, one equation that left her deeply hurt was her dynamic with Gaurav Khanna. For the first time after stepping out of the house, Ashnoor confessed that she expected support from him — but never got it as the actor choose to play games in the end. Ashnoor

Throughout the season, Ashnoor maintained a calm stance, even in the most heated situations. Whether it was confronting Tanya Mittal after the body-shaming fiasco or checking on Farhana Bhatt after the plate-breaking incident, she consistently kept her empathy intact. “I’m not someone who holds grudges,” she tells us, adding, “If someone is vulnerable or hurting, I automatically go and check on them.”

She adds, “During the incident with Tanya, I genuinely didn’t know I hurt her, even then when I was leaving thr Bb 19 house I apologised to her, but Gaurav bring up the mudda then and not before hurt me a lot.”

She revealed that while GK often claimed that he would publicly acknowledge things the same way he did privately, he didn’t stand up for her even once. “Not a single time was my perspective pointed out or defended,” she says, “When someone calls you a friend, a little support is expected.”

Ashnoor pinpoints, that she repeatedly apologised when she unintentionally hurt Tanya, even when she was going through her own emotional battles. Therefore, GK not extending the same gesture stung deeply.

While the audience has labelled him as a “silent manipulator,” Ashnoor maintained a balanced view. “It’s to each their own. It’s all about perspective. He did what he felt was right,” she wraps.