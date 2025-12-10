Farrhana Bhatt slams Gaurav Khanna for asking her to clap when he won Bigg Boss 19: ‘Tumhari jeet bhi adhuri hai…’

Bigg Boss 19 finally concluded on December 7 with television actor Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner. However, many viewers expressed that, more than him, runner-up Farrhana Bhatt deserved to win the show. In an interview with FilmyGyan, Farrhana reacted to Gaurav’s win and slammed him for saying, “clap for me” after he lifted the trophy. Farrhana Bhatt slams Gaurav Khanna's "taali toh baja" remark after winning Bigg Boss 19.

Farrhana explained why she called Gaurav an undeserving winner and added, “Others were there too, Amaal, Tanya, Pranit, they contributed to a great extent. More than GK, Kalpu Kaka (the tree Tanya used to talk to) had a contribution. Even in his journey video, more than him, Baseer and Abhishek were visible. Gaurav didn’t even do 20% of what Abhishek did in Bigg Boss 19. So I feel, in terms of contribution, he hasn’t done something wow. But I congratulate him for winning the trophy of Farrhana Bhatt’s season.”

Farrhana added that he would slyly demean people and accused him of always playing it safe and justifying things without any logic. She then recalled the moment when Salman Khan raised Gaurav’s hand as the winner and said, “I was breaking from inside, but I was on stage and had to accept that. I was smiling. And at that moment, Baseer came and hugged me. But I had to hold myself because it was a very difficult situation for me. Even at that time, GK was telling me, taaliyan baja (clap for me). I was like, tum toh jeet gaye lekin tumhari jeet bhi adhuri hai meri taaliyon ke bina? (You won, but still your win is incomplete without my claps) and then I clapped for him.”

Why Gaurav Khanna asked Farrhana Bhatt to clap for him

During one of the captaincy tasks, when Gaurav was betrayed by Shehbaz Badesha and ousted from the captaincy race unfairly, Farrhana and Tanya were seen teasing him, saying, “GK kya karega? (What will GK do?)” Farrhana even questioned his profession, saying she had never seen him on television, even though he claimed to be a superstar of TV, and added, “TV ke superstar ke saath kya ho gaya? (see what happened with TV’s superstar).”

This led to Gaurav becoming angry and emotional at the same time, as he had been eyeing the captaincy for a long time. He replied in anger that he would show them the power of television, and added, “Yeh mera show aur main hoon yahan ka superstar (This is my show, and I am the superstar).” Gaurav further claimed that none of the contestants would be able to eliminate him from the game and that he would lift the trophy, and Farrhana would clap for him in the finale. Eventually, Gaurav and Farrhana emerged as the top two of the show, and Gaurav lifted the trophy and took home ₹50 lakh.