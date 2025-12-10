Farrhana Bhatt admits she's heartbroken after losing Bigg Boss 19, won't be part of any reality show again except…

Superstar Salman Khan–hosted show Bigg Boss 19 concluded with television actor Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner. The runner-up, Farrhana Bhatt, has now spoken about being heartbroken after losing the trophy and revealed that she will not participate in any other reality show. Farrhana Bhatt admits being heatbroken after losing Bigg Boss 19.

Farrhana Bhatt on being heartbroken after losing Bigg Boss 19

Talking about the finale, Farrhana told filmygyan, “In my mind, I was sure I would win the show, I don’t know why. When Salman Khan held my hand, he picked my hand only once, and then he picked Gaurav’s hand, and the confetti celebration happened. I couldn’t believe it, and I turned to SK; he was happy, and I accepted it. But I was breaking from inside, and I was still smiling. It was a very difficult situation for me, and GK still told me, ‘Clap for me.’”

When asked if she has been locked for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Farrhana said, “I don’t know if I have been locked for the show. When Rohit sir came to Bigg Boss, he asked me in a task if I would come to Khatron Ke Khiladi. I said yes because it’s very challenging, and that’s my kind of thing. So if there is any reality show I would do after BB, it will only be KKK; otherwise, I won’t do any reality show. I don’t want my heart to break again. If I give my 100% again and still not win, then I’ll lose myself.”

Farrhana Bhatt’s Bigg Boss 19 journey

From day one, Farrhana brought passion, intensity and raw honesty into the house. She was never scared to take a stand, call out unfair behaviour or confront anyone, be it in friendships, alliances or weekly tasks. Her fiery personality and emotional vulnerability made her one of the most talked-about contestants of the season. She fought, she laughed, she cried, and she played with her heart fully out for the world to see.

Apart from being a peace activist, Farrhana has been a part of Bollywood films like Notebook, Laila Majnu and Singham Again. She revealed that she has been offered a web series and some music videos, but nothing has been finalised yet.